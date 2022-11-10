The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Red Caboose and Nomada bakery will host the Second Saturday Market from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Heritage Station, 210 11th St., Huntington.

Seven artisans, whose mediums range from fiber arts to illustration to the written word, will sell their wares to help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping, while Charleston area Chef KD Jones will fuel you with his take on pierogi at his food pop-up.

