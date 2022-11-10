HUNTINGTON — The Red Caboose and Nomada bakery will host the Second Saturday Market from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Heritage Station, 210 11th St., Huntington.
Seven artisans, whose mediums range from fiber arts to illustration to the written word, will sell their wares to help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping, while Charleston area Chef KD Jones will fuel you with his take on pierogi at his food pop-up.
“This will also be the soft launch of our returning Christmas Room!” The Red Caboose stated in a news release.
“Our expansion into the Window Room of the Visitors Center was such a success last year, we had to bring it back. Be sure to check it out while you’re browsing our vendors and sampling tasty treats, and sipping on your favorite warm beverage from Nomada for the full-on Christmastime cozy experience.”
Market vendors will be set up inside the Visitors Center. Stop in Nomada Bakery for their delicious offerings and The Red Caboose for even more locally-made artisan goods.
Other shops at Heritage Station include Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop Cafe, Taps at Heritage, The Historic Hippie, and Birds of a Feather. Other tenants of Heritage Station include GHPRD, All About You Hair and Nail Salon, Brown Dog Yoga, The Haute Wick Social, and The Chessie Room.
November’s vendors include:
Trevor Wayne of Load of Craft Creation — handmade pens and other goods
Jonathan Sutton of The Blue Ewe — handmade knitted socks of all sizes
Brenda Prinell — chief illustrator and can opener of HepCatz featuring cat-themed cards & more
Rexanna Shumaker — local author
Gabrielle Smertneck of The Fox’s Oddities — handmade dice, dice trays, stuffed animals & more
Vel Smith & Paige Bowen of Candy Coven — brightly colored retro-tinged stickers & baubles
Jonsey’s DnD — food pop-up from Chef KD Jones
The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings include local-interest books, bath & beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts, and souvenirs. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options.
