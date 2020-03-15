HUNTINGTON -- Cabell County students recently competed at the Regional Science Fair conducted at the Cabell County Schools Transportation Complex. First-place winners will compete at the West Virginia Science & Engineering Fair, Saturday, March 28, at Fairmont State University.
DIVISION I - INDIVIDUAL
Animal Sciences, First Place: Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, Parker Rose, Explorer Academy
Cellular & Molecular Biology, First Place: Eggsellent Osmosis, Hayden Miller, Explorer Academy
Energy, First Place: Battery Acid on My Dinner Plate?, Thomas Farrell, St. Joseph Catholic School
Materials Science, First Place: Which is the Best Activator?, Maddie Vance, St. Joseph Catholic School
Microbiology, Second Place: Which has the Most Germs?, Addison Bartam, Ona Elementary School
Chemistry, Second Place: The Power of pH, Reagan Minigh, St. Joseph Catholic School
Plant Sciences, Third Place: Does Cooking Oil Kill Plants?, Madeline Garcia, St. Joseph Catholic School
DIVISION I - TEAM
Chemistry, First Place: Salt Geodes, Garrett Westphal, Raegan Freeman and Trenton Hatfield, Ona Elementary School
Medical Sciences, First Place: Can you Hear What I Hear?, Annelise Vallejos and Lucas Vallejos, St. Joseph Catholic School
Materials Science, Second Place: Paper Towel Absorbency, Marlee Haas and Thea Spenia, Davis Creek Elementary School
Microbiology, Third Place: Moldy Bread, Erin Floyd, Jenna Hatcher and Jenna Ferguson, Ona Elementary School
DIVISION II - INDIVIDUAL
Chemistry, First Place: Cookie Chemistry, Claire Johnson, Huntington Middle School
Medical Sciences, Second Place: Why Aren’t All Medicines Pills?, Lindsay Kitchen, St. Joseph Catholic School
DIVISION II - TEAM
Behavioral & Social Sciences, First Place: Does Color Affect Smell?, Amanda Day and Sophia St. Clair, St. Joseph Catholic School
Chemistry, Second Place: Magnetic Cereal, Ryan Minigh and Colin Woelfel, St. Joseph Catholic School
Mathematics, First Place: Tic-Tac-Toe Mystery, Rian Arora and Kethan Neginhal, St. Joseph Catholic School
Plant Sciences, First Place: What Liquid Makes Plants Grow Best?, Elijah Lancaster and Joseph Farrell, St. Joseph Catholic School