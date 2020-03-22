HUNTINGTON — Cabell County students recently competed at the Regional Science Fair conducted at the Cabell County Schools Transportation Complex. Winners are:

Division I — Individual

Animal Sciences, First Place: Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, Parker Rose, Explorer Academy

Cellular & Molecular Biology, First Place: Eggsellent Osmosis, Hayden Miller, Explorer Academy

Energy, First Place: Battery Acid on My Dinner Plate?, Thomas Farrell, St. Joseph Catholic School

Materials Science, First Place: Which is the Best Activator?, Maddie Vance, St. Joseph Catholic School

Microbiology, Second Place: Which has the Most Germs?, Addison Bartam, Ona Elementary School

Chemistry, Second Place: The Power of pH, Reagan Minigh, St. Joseph Catholic School

Plant Sciences, Third Place: Does Cooking Oil Kill Plants?, Madeline Garcia, St. Joseph Catholic School

Division I — Team

Chemistry, First Place: Salt Geodes, Garrett Westphal, Raegan Freeman and Trenton Hatfield, Ona Elementary School

Medical Sciences, First Place: Can you Hear What I Hear?, Annelise Vallejos and Lucas Vallejos, St. Joseph Catholic School

Materials Science, Second Place: Paper Towel Absorbency, Marlee Haas and Thea Spenia, Davis Creek Elementary School

Microbiology, Third Place: Moldy Bread, Erin Floyd, Jenna Hatcher and Jenna Ferguson, Ona Elementary School

Division II — Individual

Chemistry, First Place: Cookie Chemistry, Claire Johnson, Huntington Middle School

Medical Sciences, Second Place: Why Aren’t All Medicines Pills?, Lindsay Kitchen, St. Joseph Catholic School

Division II — Team

Behavioral & Social Sciences, First Place: Does Color Affect Smell?, Amanda Day and Sophia St. Clair, St. Joseph Catholic School

Chemistry, Second Place: Magnetic Cereal, Ryan Minigh and Colin Woelfel, St. Joseph Catholic School

Mathematics, First Place: Tic-Tac-Toe Mystery, Rian Arora and Kethan Neginhal, St. Joseph Catholic School

Plant Sciences, First Place: What Liquid Makes Plants Grow Best?, Elijah Lancaster and Joseph Farrell, St. Joseph Catholic School

