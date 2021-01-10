HUNTINGTON — The YMCA of Huntington will begin classes for its nationally recognized Diabetes Prevention Program in February. Registration is open now for anyone who is at risk for diabetes or who has pre-diabetes.
The classes are taught by trained lifestyle coaches who are certified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You can take the pre-diabetes risk test at https://www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest/. This year, participants will receive free healthy food for participating through a grant from the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. The program includes individual services from a registered dietician and exercise professionals.
Coaches will conduct baseline assessments with monthly follow-ups along with personal training and healthy cooking instruction. Participants will set goals for losing weight, increasing physical activity and embracing healthy eating habits.
The cost for the 12-month program is $75 for non-YMCA members and $40 for members. Scholarships are available if participants provide documentation of financial need. Classes will be held in-person with social distancing and masks and a virtual option is also available.
For more information, contact Mike Callanan at 304-525-8127, ext. 125, or e-mail at weightloss @huntingtonymca.org.