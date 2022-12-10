Tommy Smirl and family started “Huntington’s Holiday Road,” a Christmas light decorating contest, in December 2020 to give families a festive activity during the pandemic. This year, the contest is going digital with an interactive map that people can follow — then vote on their favorite home with their dollars, which will go to the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Holiday Road Christmas light decoration contest will be slightly different this year as it upgrades its technology and charitable approach.
The goal of the competition is to not only give the Christmas decoration-loving public a chance to drive around and see the best holiday exhibits in Huntington, but also the opportunity to vote with their dollars on their favorite displays, with proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House.
The Ronald McDonald House, located at 1500 17th St. in Huntington behind Cabell Huntington Hospital, “allows parents who are far from home to stay close to their hospitalized child and benefit from the comforts of home without incurring hotel and food costs.”
The other change for the Huntington Holiday Road contest is that those who want to add their outdoor Christmas displays to the contest can register for free this year.
Holly Smith Mount is a part of the team that is working to make the event a success.
“This is the third year that we have done the Huntington Holiday Road contest for charity,” said Mount. “It started during the pandemic, basically, as there wasn’t much to do but go out and drive around. So, some friends and I put this together and we started out as a little Facebook event and fundraiser. It is just a great way for folks to get out and enjoy the Christmas lights.”
There will also be a new way to find the decorated houses that will make up the Huntington Holiday Road route, and that will come in the form of a digital map that will be available for download when the contest begins on Dec. 15, and then runs until Dec. 23.
“My friend Travis King, who is helping me with the event, he is the owner and designer of the West Virginia Whitehouse performance venue, located at 2659 3rd Avenue, which has an amazing display every year; he is very technologically savvy,” said Mount. “So, he is going to make an interactive map of the decorated houses. That way, folks can get the digital map link and follow it around and follow the route to the homes in the contest. In the past, we tried to use signs in the yards and do a list and while it worked, it was very tedious to put together. We will try to make the digital map as interactive as possible, which will make less of a carbon footprint and will make it easier for everyone to access.”
Mount and crew realized that they would get more houses registered as participants if they got rid of the registration fee. That way, the trail of decorated houses is larger, and then folks can help the Ronald McDonald charity by using the dollars when voting for their favorite decorations.
To enter your decorated house into the Huntington Holiday Road contest for free, do so at the website above until Dec. 13. Because the contest does not start until Dec. 15, you will have a few days to add Christmas lights and displays or start from scratch.
As for those who want to vote for their favorite displays via your dollar donations, which will go to the Huntington Ronald McDonald House charity, there will be a portal created for the votes located at www.facebook.com/HuntingtonHolidayRoad from Dec. 15-23.
