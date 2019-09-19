HUNTINGTON - Marshall University's H.E.L.P. Program is offering an ACT Prep Course from Oct. 1-24 to help students prepare for the Oct. 26 test. The class will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. in Myers Hall, on Marshall's Huntington campus. The cost is $350 and a $50 non-refundable deposit is due when registering. Individual tutoring will be offered for the Dec. 14 ACT test.

The course, which is taught by skilled instructors, will focus on math, science, reading, language, and grammar skills. Test-taking strategies and techniques, which will help students maximize their timed testing skills, will be addressed. Learn more by visiting www.marshall.edu/help under the "Division" tab, or call 304-696-5220 or 304-696-6316.

