HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools and Glenville State College are partnering to conduct a Youth Bluegrass Camp for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The camp will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Barboursville Middle School and is free and open to all area students. Students will receive snacks, lunch, a camp T-shirt, certificate and admission to a concert. Space is limited to the first 50 students. Registration will close at 4 p.m. Monday, July 26.
The camp is designed for students interested in learning the tradition of bluegrass music.
Instruction will be provided by Miss Megan, Ed. D., and members of the Glenville State College Bluegrass Band. Miss Megan, Luke McKnight and the Glenville State Bluegrass Band will perform a free community concert from 7 to 8 p.m. that day in the Barboursville Middle School Auditorium.
