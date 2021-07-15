The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

REO Speedwagon in Concert - Mansfield, Mass.

REO Speedwagon performing in Mansfield, Mass., in 2018.

 AP file photo

CHARLESTON — Classic rockers REO Speedwagon will roll into the Clay Center in Charleston on Dec. 1.

Formed in 1967, the band is best known for radio hits including “Keep on Loving You,” “Take it on the Run” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” among others.

Over its 50-year recording career, REO Speedwagon has released 10 live albums and 18 studio records, including a Christmas album.

Presale tickets for the Clay Center Concert Club, Medical Society, Legal Society and Annual Fund members went on sale Tuesday. Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16.

Ticket prices range from $59 to $79.

More information is available by visiting the Clay Center box office, calling 304-561-3570 or going online to www.theclaycenter.org.

