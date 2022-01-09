HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington recently received $5,000 from ResCare Community Living, according to a news release.
The group donated $45,000 to local food banks throughout the state.
Other recipients include Old Man Rivers Mission in Parkersburg, Operation Compassion in Princeton, Upshur Cooperative Parish in Buckhannon, Faith in Action in Keyser, Union Rescue Mission in Fairmont, Claypool United Methodist Church in Davin, Dunbar Primary School in Dunbar and Fishes and Loaves in Beckley.
ResCare Community Living has had a presence in West Virginia for more than 30 years, providing care and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. ResCare Community Living currently operates in nine communities.
“We are proud to play a role in communities across West Virginia and are grateful for the opportunity to help our neighbors in need,” said Mallory Ramsey, regional director of ResCare Community Living.
“We hope these donations will help our local food banks in making a positive impact in the lives of our community members this holiday season.”
