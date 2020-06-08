HUNTINGTON — The Alison Krauss concert slated to take place later this year at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington has been canceled.
The 27-time Grammy winner had been scheduled to perform May 5 at the arena. The concert was later rescheduled to Sept. 21 and ultimately canceled this week, according to April Bias, director of marketing and sales for the arena.
Krauss had originally been scheduled to perform in Huntington last year with country music legend Willie Nelson, before the concert was canceled due to Nelson’s health issues.
Tickets will be automatically refunded through the original point of purchase, but it could take up to 30 days for the refund to be received. Anyone who purchased tickets at the arena box office should call 304-696-5990.