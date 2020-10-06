Essential reporting in volatile times.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, left, is joined for a proclamation presentation naming Sept. 28-Oct. 2 Retired School Employees Week by Linda Forinash, Cabell County president; Denis Chapman, regional director; Deborah Chapman, public relations; and Irvin Scarberry, state president.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — In recognition with the National and West Virginia Association of Retired School Employees, Mayor Steve Williams proclaimed Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, as Retired School Employees Week.

The City of Huntington has members of both the Cabell and Wayne counties’ chapters. The association membership is composed of retired public-school teachers, administrators, classroom aides, secretaries, custodians, and bus drivers. The membership of the association is active in charitable programs for the community and public school system.

Both the Cabell and Wayne counties’ associations have had to cancel regular meetings for the last months, but are still active. The association is open to all retired public school employees and is accepting members even during the current pandemic.

