34TH ANNUAL DEHUE/RUM CREEK REUNION: at Holden Grade School in Holden, West Virginia. Registration, refreshments and sock hop dance at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and annual picnic dinner and brief memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Bring food and drinks to share. To get to the school, turn right on Copperas Fork Road. Off the exit, turn right and the school will be on the right. Contact Donna Burress Lucas at 304-525-4218 or 304752-2062 or Antha Tooley at 304-752-1778.
BARBOURSVILLE CLASS OF '74: The Barboursville High School class of 1974 is planning its 45-year reunion from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Maylon House in Milton. A buffet dinner ($50 per person) will be served with a cash bar available. Make checks payable to BHS Class of '74 and mail to 38 Williamsburg Drive, Barboursville, WV 25504, or RSVP by email to CindyBeckett@aol.com.
