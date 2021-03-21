The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Parkersburg High School class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion the weekend of Aug. 18, 2022. Plans are underway for a celebration of this milestone over a long weekend.

The class has an active Facebook page where classmates are reconnecting and reunion plans are being posted. Any member of the PHS Class of 1972 is invited to join the class page, 1972 Class Reunion Parkersburg High School.

A current class list in Excel format with all the class members information can be mailed or emailed to class members. For more than 10 years the class has been looking extensively for the following classmates: Carol L Baker Camp, Sharon D Edwards, William Lee Peterson, Diane Yvonne Waters, Sheila Louise Webb, and William B Williams. Out of 700 classmates, those are the last six for whom information is sought.

Anyone with information on the six outstanding Class of ‘72 graduates is asked to contact Kathy Anderson Wise at 304-482-7576.

