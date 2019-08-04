Hendricks reunion
The descendants of the Thomas Paul Hendricks family will meet Aug. 24 at the Mineral Wells community building on W.Va. Route 14. Doors will open at 10 a.m. with activities beginning at noon.
Please bring a dish for the meal; soda, water and ice will be provided. Call 304-699-5343 or 304-422-1744 with any questions.
Spring Valley 20-year reunion
The first graduating class from Spring Valley High School will have their 20-year reunion on Sept. 27-28. On Friday, Sept. 27, they will meet at 5 p.m. at Spring Valley High School for a group tailgate prior to the Homecoming football game. At 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the group will meet at Doc Hicks softball field on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 22nd Street in Huntington. Price TBD. For more information, email SpringValley99@hotmail.com.
Murdock family
The annual reunion of the E. W. and Jane Ann Wells Murdock family will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Greasy Ridge Road, Willow Wood, Ohio. Contact Vera Webb at 740-867-5191 or John Zimmerman 740-867-4538.
