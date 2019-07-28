LILLY REUNION: Lilly family, relatives and friends will celebrate their 90th anniversary reunion at their 35-acre site at Flat Top, Mercer County, West Virginia. Everyone is welcome. Plan to attend, reunite and meet your cousins, enjoy free entertainment, eat delicious food, let your children play on inflatables, search your ancestry and have a great time visiting. There will be complementary entrance, parking, entertainment every day, children's playground and games, and ancestry search. Available for purchase will be food and drinks every day, program and historical publications, and souvenirs. This year's schedule includes the annual dinner at 5 p.m. Aug. 9, followed by "Cuz'n Night" and entertainment at 7 p.m.; and events from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 and from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11. Follow the arrow on the sign at the beginning of Ellison Ridge Road at U.S. 19 (Flat Top/Beckley Road). In less than 2,000 feet will be the entrance on your right. For more information, visit lillyreunion.org.
DEHUE/RUM CREEK REUNION: The Logan County 34th annual Dehue/Rum Creek Reunion will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 9, with registration, refreshments and a sock hop. There will also be a dance with DJ Randy Justice. The annual picnic dinner and a brief memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 10. Bring food to share and drinks. Both events will be held at Holden Grade School in Holden, West Virginia. For more information, contact Donna Porter Lucas at 304-525-4218 or dehuegirl@aol.com; Kay Griffith Nisbet at 304-972-6229; or Antha Tooley at 304-752-1778. Everyone welcome.
Send reunions to us at hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line "Reunion."