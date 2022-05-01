Fairland High School’s Classes of 1969 and 1970 will host their annual reunion again this year. The event will be Saturday, July 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Fat Patty’s on 20th Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington, and Sunday, July 31, for brunch at MU Hall of Fame Cafe on 9th Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. As always, no reservations required and costs are based on what you want to drink and/or eat, if anything. For more information, refer to the Facebook pages for each class or contact Cathy Lawson (Class of 1969) at cathylaws@yahoo.com or 740-744-2192 or Charles Jeffers (Class of 1970) at charzjeff52@comcast.net or 304-638-5986.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- New York-based firm acquires industrial property in Huntington
- Police roundup: Huntington man charged in downtown attack
- JAMES DIRK BLEVINS
- Panthers' boys basketball coach Davis resigns
- Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
- ANGEL LYNN MIDKIFF
- Marshall athletic HOF renamed at former QB Pennington's request
- Cabell County Commission objects to AEP rate increase request
- 9th Street Live outdoor music event returns for 2022 season
- BRAD ARTHUR
Collections
- Photos: School of Medicine's 42nd Annual Graduation and Investiture Ceremony
- Photos: Cabell County Teacher, Service Personnel of the Year awards
- Photos: PepsiCo distribution facility grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony
- Photos: MU School of Nursing recognition ceremony
- Photos: "Beauty and the Beast" performance at Huntington High
- Photos: Marshall University School of Pharmacy commencement ceremony
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, high school baseball
- Photos: Lincoln County vs. St. Albans, softball
- Photos: Ruth Sullivan Rally for Autism Walk/Run
- Photos: Sports Card & Collectible Show
Online Poll
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.