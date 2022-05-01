The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairland High School’s Classes of 1969 and 1970 will host their annual reunion again this year. The event will be Saturday, July 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Fat Patty’s on 20th Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington, and Sunday, July 31, for brunch at MU Hall of Fame Cafe on 9th Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. As always, no reservations required and costs are based on what you want to drink and/or eat, if anything. For more information, refer to the Facebook pages for each class or contact Cathy Lawson (Class of 1969) at cathylaws@yahoo.com or 740-744-2192 or Charles Jeffers (Class of 1970) at charzjeff52@comcast.net or 304-638-5986.

