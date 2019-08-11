90th anniversary at Flat Top
FLAT TOP, W.Va. — The Lilly family, relatives and friends continue to celebrate their 90th Anniversary Reunion at their 35-acre site at Flat Top, Mercer County, West Virginia, on Sunday. Everyone is welcome.
If your ancestors lived in Southern West Virginia or the extended surrounding area, you are probably related to many of the participants and attendees at the Lilly Family Reunion.
Entrance, parking, entertainment, children's games and an ancestry search are complementary. Food and drinks, programs and souvenirs are available for purchase.
This year's reunion began Friday and continues from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Follow the arrow on the sign at the beginning of Ellison Ridge Road (19-1) at U.S. 19 (Flat Top/Beckley Road). In less than 2,000 feet, you will see the entrance on your right.
For more information, call Darrell G. Lilly at 304-466-0476 or visit lillyreunion.org.
