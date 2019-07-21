HATTEN REUNION: The 73rd annual Hatten Reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 4, at the new Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School. Family and friends welcome. Please bring food items for your family and one guest. Registration starts at 11 a.m., and buffet style dining will start at 1 p.m. Call Theresa Hatten Jackson at 606-928-8312.
ALLIED CHEMICAL: All former Allied Chemical employees are invited to a reunion from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at South Point Community Center in South Point, Ohio. Call 740-550-0012.
BARBOURSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: The reunion is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Barboursville Community Room. Catered dinner by Suz Catering. Casual dress Call Joy Creameans Black at 304-638-9116 or Bonnie Lane Childers at 304-736-1311.
FAIRLAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1969: The Fairland High School class of 1969 is planning its 50-year class reunion for July 26-28. A social get-together will be July 26 at Fat Patty's in Huntington and a riverboat dinner cruise is planned for July 27. Checks for reservations for the cruise ($52 per person) should be made to Cathy Lawson and mailed to 58 Township Road 1309, Proctorville, OH 45669. A Sunday brunch will be held at the Marshall University Hall of Fame restaurant at 11 a.m. July 28. Members from the 1970 and 1971 classes are invited to join the '69 class members.
BARBOURSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: The Barboursville High School Class of 1979 are holding a 40 year reunion to be held July 26-27. The Friday night festivities begin at 7 p.m. and include a casual get together at the Delta by Mariott (formerly the Holiday Inn of Barboursville.) Saturday's event is a dinner/dance evening starting at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to be held at the Frederick in Downtown Huntington. Dinner is provided along with a cash bar. There is a an optional daytime event to attend the The West Virginia Hot Dog Festival, attendees will pay their own way into this event. To attend both events is $90 per person, the cost to attend Friday night's events is $25 per person and Saturday night costs $70 per person. To register for these events, a website is available at bhs1979.com. Other available contacts include Lonnie Dale Keenan at ldalekeenan@gmail.com, Dorothy Anne Seaton Stinson at stinsonda@yahoo.com, or Brenda Lucas Simmons at bls11260@yahoo.com.
