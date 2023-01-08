The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, which recently broke ground for a world-class quarter horse track, equestrian center and entertainment complex in Boyd County — recently made donations to three Boyd County nonprofit organizations.

Three donations of $3,000 each will help families to receive food, clothing and essential services, while also supporting both children and adults with behavioral health challenges.

