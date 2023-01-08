ASHLAND — Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, which recently broke ground for a world-class quarter horse track, equestrian center and entertainment complex in Boyd County — recently made donations to three Boyd County nonprofit organizations.
Three donations of $3,000 each will help families to receive food, clothing and essential services, while also supporting both children and adults with behavioral health challenges.
“Our commitment to Boyd County goes far beyond just creating jobs and new tax revenues — we also want to be there for our neighbors who need it most,” Larry Lucas, chairman of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, said in a news release. “We know this time of year can be particularly challenging for some families, in many different ways, and want to do all we can to help them begin the new year.”
Donations were made last week to:
Hillcrest-Bruce Mission: Offering no-cost pre-school, afterschool programs, computer training, women’s programs and family activities, Hillcrest-Bruce Mission has served Boyd County families for decades, expanding to include free food, clothing and dental services, as well as a Christmas adopt-a-child program.
The Neighborhood: For 20 years, The Neighborhood has provided a centralized organization to help low-income families with basic needs, including a food pantry and clothing, while also providing support to those families with paying utilities, prescription medication, case management and more.
Ramey-Estep Re-Group: Providing outpatient and residential treatment programs, Re-Group is built on a foundation of creating a safe haven for children struggling with emotional and behavioral health issues, as well as support for their families. They also provide adult outpatient services and medical care.
“These programs mean so much to so many Boyd County families and it’s important that they — and other nonprofit organizations — get the support they need so they can continue providing these services to those families,” Lucas added.
In July, Revolutionary Racing Kentucky was awarded the Commonwealth’s ninth and final horse racing license. Plans call to invest $55 million to build a quarterhorse race track, equestrian center and gaming facility in Boyd County, creating more than 200 jobs and more than $1 million in new local tax revenues. The gaming facility is expected to open in late 2023, with the track set to open in 2024.
