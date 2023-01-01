Spring Valley head coach Rick Chaffin talks with his players as the Timberwolves take on Ashland during a high school boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Ashland Paul Blazer High School.
Spring Valley head coach Rick Chaffin talks with his players as the Timberwolves take on Ashland during a high school boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Ashland Paul Blazer High School.
Rick Chaffin is a man for the community, and spends his time volunteering, mentoring and coaching to keep local history alive and benefit future generations.
In his nomination to be recognized for years of giving back to the Ceredo-Kenova community, Emily Young said Chaffin has donated his knowledge, time and even his own funds to help start and finish projects for his peers.
“Rick continues to bring this enthusiasm to this area and he has written ‘the playbook’ to teach others how to bring the same results to their communities,” Young wrote in her nomination. “He is a role model for children and young adults as to how they can actively make changes and create ways for people to become connected.”
Even with the high praise from Young and others who nominated Chaffin to be recognized, Chaffin said his desire to give back comes from seeing others giving back to their community as he grew up.
“I think volunteerism is kind of embedded in our community, and Ceredo-Kenova has been a wonderful place to live, just because the residents, I think, genuinely care about the community,” Chaffin said. “And while growing up, I saw first-hand how men and women volunteered at schools and youth sports and civic projects. I was really taken by that.”
Chaffin describes himself as a Ceredo-Kenova resident, since the two communities are very close and the people likely all grew up together in the same churches, schools and local athletic teams.
A graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School, Chaffin taught in Wayne County Schools for more than 30 years, primarily at Ceredo-Kenova Middle, but also at the high school and Tolsia High. He also taught in Ashland for eight years before he retired.
After retiring, Chaffin continued giving back to his communities by coaching, specifically coaching basketball at Cabell Midland High School and now Spring Valley High School.
“Teaching and coaching has kind of been my life,” Chaffin said. “It’s something that’s really consumed a lot of my time, and I enjoy it and I have time to do it because I’m no longer teaching.”
Not limiting himself to the school buildings, Chaffin has spearheaded and helped with multiple projects in the Ceredo-Kenova communities, such as the former Ceredo-Kenova High School gym renovation, the Ward Craycraft Memorial Stadium and Memorial Wall, completed in June 2021.
For these projects, not only did Chaffin give his time, but he also helped with raising funds by donating the proceeds of books he had written. “Here Come the Wonders” and “A Wonder’s Legacy” both sold more than 700 copies each, and Chaffin said all of the money went back into the projects for the community.
In her nomination, Sherry Connor wrote, “Rick is one of the most civic-minded people I know.”
Spending the majority of his time working with the Spring Valley High School basketball team, Chaffin said he is not currently focused on new projects or books, but he has ideas rolling around in his head.
No matter what he does, though, Chaffin said he is only one person in a community filled with great, generous people.
“There’s nothing that I’ve done that nobody else has done,” he said. “I mean, everybody down here is a volunteer. You see it every day, either at the church projects or school projects or community projects. It’s just a community of volunteers, and I’m one of many.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.