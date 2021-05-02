Tory Alexander Ridgeway, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been accepted to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, on a full ROTC scholarship.
He plans major in aerospace engineering and become an officer in the Navy upon graduating.
Ridgeway, who has Asperger’s syndrome, has always kept his sights on service. As a child, he used to shadow his father, Troy, at work at Joint Base Andrews by playing with Navy airplanes. Troy Ridgeway is a Huntington High School graduate who spent more than 24 years in the Navy.
Tory’s dream has been to join the Navy as well, because he says he wants to “help protect my family and friends. I want to give a lot to this country.”
Tory Ridgeway is the son of Troy and Vanessa Ridgeway and the grandson of Huntington native Sylvia Ridgeway and her late husband, Raymond. He is graduating with high honors, after surviving obstacles such as bullying.
Among his other achievements, as part of his mission to help other children with autism make friends, Ridgeway proposed and built “buddy benches” at his school, so students could sit there when they needed someone to talk with.
He was a four-time Carson Scholar, an award given to students who excel academically and are dedicated to serving their communities, and an accomplished Boy Scout, earning the honor of Eagle Scout.
