Tory Alexander Ridgeway, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been accepted to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, on a full ROTC scholarship.

He plans major in aerospace engineering and become an officer in the Navy upon graduating.

Ridgeway, who has Asperger’s syndrome, has always kept his sights on service. As a child, he used to shadow his father, Troy, at work at Joint Base Andrews by playing with Navy airplanes. Troy Ridgeway is a Huntington High School graduate who spent more than 24 years in the Navy.

Tory’s dream has been to join the Navy as well, because he says he wants to “help protect my family and friends. I want to give a lot to this country.”

Tory Ridgeway is the son of Troy and Vanessa Ridgeway and the grandson of Huntington native Sylvia Ridgeway and her late husband, Raymond. He is graduating with high honors, after surviving obstacles such as bullying.

Among his other achievements, as part of his mission to help other children with autism make friends, Ridgeway proposed and built “buddy benches” at his school, so students could sit there when they needed someone to talk with.

He was a four-time Carson Scholar, an award given to students who excel academically and are dedicated to serving their communities, and an accomplished Boy Scout, earning the honor of Eagle Scout.

Send us your news about Tri-State natives:

Have a son, daughter or grandchild that just won a major award at their place of work or got a big promotion? Or how about that high school classmate who moved away and invested the latest must-have gadget? If there's one thing we know, it's that folks from here will always call the Tri-State home, and we'll always be proud of their achievements.

You can send news tidbits or tips to us at hdnews@hdmediallc.com. Be sure to tell us a little about their connection to the Tri-State, including but not limited to: his or her age, where he or she went to high school, when he or she graduated, where he or she went to college, when he or she graduated college, and parents' and grandparents' names. Photos are also welcome. Please send photos as .jpg attachments when possible.

