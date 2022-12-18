The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

River City Subaru recently presented the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital with a donation of $8,120 from its “Hardtops and Hatchbacks for Hoops” campaign.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — River City Subaru recently gave Hoops Family Children’s Hospital $8,120 from its “Hardtops and Hatchbacks for Hoops” campaign completed in August.

River City Subaru challenged team members, vendors, customers and others to donate for every vehicle sold during August. All donations were directed toward the support of the Child Advocacy Center at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

