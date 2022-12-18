HUNTINGTON — River City Subaru recently gave Hoops Family Children’s Hospital $8,120 from its “Hardtops and Hatchbacks for Hoops” campaign completed in August.
River City Subaru challenged team members, vendors, customers and others to donate for every vehicle sold during August. All donations were directed toward the support of the Child Advocacy Center at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
“The Hoops Family Children’s Hospital is a significant part of our region for so many children and families. The care that they deliver to our children is inspiring for all of us and we just wanted to do our part to support that care,” Ikie Light, principal at River City Subaru and River City Ford, said in a press release.
A check presentation occurred on Dec. 6 at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
“We are very thankful for the efforts of the River City Subaru team. Their commitment to our organization through this fundraiser is an outstanding example of a community of caring people banding together to support one another,” Melanie Akers, executive director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, said in the release.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
