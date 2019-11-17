HUNTINGTON — River Magic Chorus, a member of Sweet Adelines International, will present its annual show at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at Smith Hall at Marshall University.
This year’s show, titled “Let Us Make You Smile,” will feature the chorus, a chorus quartet and special guest performers 3rd Avenue, Marshall School of Music’s contemporary a cappella group.
“A smile is the same in any language, and it makes the world a brighter place,” said show chairwoman Gwen Craddock. “The audience will enjoy an evening of music sprinkled with smiles.”
Tickets are available from any chorus member as well as at the door; the cost is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students and children. For show information, email the chorus at rivermagicchorus@gmail.com.
River Magic Chorus has been delighting audiences in the Tri-State area since 1977.
Today’s members love singing both old and new songs in four-part harmony in the barbershop style.
For more information, contact Director Beverly Miller at 304-544-9455 or visit the chorus at rivermagic.org or facebook.com/rivermagicchorus.