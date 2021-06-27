The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Imports - 1 of 1 (1).jpeg

River Magic Chorus is a local women’s chorus affiliated with Sweet Adelines International.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — River Magic Chorus, a local women’s chorus affiliated with Sweet Adelines International, will resume regular weekly rehearsals at the Renaissance Center (old Huntington High) on Tuesday, June 29.

Throughout the pandemic, the chorus has remained together musically through Zoom rehearsals, and now will be rehearsing live.

Director Beverly Miller and chorus members are excited about being able to sing together in person. Current and former members as well as interested women are welcome to attend the rehearsal on June 29.

Formed in 1977, River Magic Chorus has won many accolades over the years, but their greatest pleasure is performing locally in all kinds of venues and for all types of celebrations.

Call 304-544-9455 or email rivermagicchorus@gmail.com for further information. The chorus has an online presence on Facebook and on their website, rivermagic.org.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you