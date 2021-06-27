HUNTINGTON — River Magic Chorus, a local women’s chorus affiliated with Sweet Adelines International, will resume regular weekly rehearsals at the Renaissance Center (old Huntington High) on Tuesday, June 29.
Throughout the pandemic, the chorus has remained together musically through Zoom rehearsals, and now will be rehearsing live.
Director Beverly Miller and chorus members are excited about being able to sing together in person. Current and former members as well as interested women are welcome to attend the rehearsal on June 29.
Formed in 1977, River Magic Chorus has won many accolades over the years, but their greatest pleasure is performing locally in all kinds of venues and for all types of celebrations.
Call 304-544-9455 or email rivermagicchorus@gmail.com for further information. The chorus has an online presence on Facebook and on their website, rivermagic.org.