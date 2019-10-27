HUNTINGTON — In the late 1970s, Huntington had a need for housing for low-income elderly and handicapped individuals. This need was recognized by The First Presbyterian Church of Huntington and has become just one of the tangible expressions of the ministry of the church.
Members of First Presbyterian Church over 40 years ago privately invested their funds to get Riverview Manor started. Since that time, members have continued to watch over and guide the facility.
Recently FPC and Riverview Manor held joint celebrations to commemorate that 40-year history.
In the ’70s, the ruling session of the church encouraged various members of the congregation to privately underwrite the necessary planning and financing for this venture. These individuals stepped forward with the seed money to get the project off the ground and the facility was incorporated in West Virginia as a free-standing, not-for-profit corporation with its stated purpose being to provide housing for elderly and disabled persons.
There is no legal or official connection between First Presbyterian Church and Riverview Manor. The church does not own the facility; however, it does watch over it and looks at it as part of its mission in the community.
The church has taken an active part in seeing to it that residents have rides to Walmart, access to low cost meals, monthly worship with communion, annual Christmas Day dinner and other social events.
The facility currently has 125 residents aging from 38 through 101 who are active with worship services, game night, birthday parties and more.
In 2012, the Board of Directors decided the facility needed to be updated and a major renovation of the building began. Almost all of the 114 apartments have been redone with new flooring and lighting plus each has had their kitchen and bathroom modernized. The commons areas have also had some special attention with new LED lights and new flooring throughout the building. To brush up the appearance of the entryway, new landscaping and gutters have been installed.