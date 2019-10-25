CEREDO — The Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department has once again teamed up with restaurateur Rocco Muriale to raise money for the improved emergency services for the 20th annual Sunday dinner with Rocco.
Sunday dinner with Rocco will be conducted on Sunday Oct. 27 the main Ceredo VFD station on B Street. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The menu will consist of Rocco’s famous spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. The price of the dinner is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Dine in, take out and delivery all are available. Call 304-453-4808 for more information.
“We are pleased to team up with Rocco for the annual Sunday dinner,” said Juanita Wilson, EMS Director of the Ceredo VFD. “Rocco’s culinary skills are legendary in the Tri-State. This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a Rocco’s spaghetti dinner and benefit the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department.”
The Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department serves the municipal limits of Ceredo and surrounding areas of northern Wayne County. The department responds to over 1,500 emergency calls each year.