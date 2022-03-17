HUNTINGTON — The blood of American music pumps through the hearts of some cities. These are places known for the music they’ve given the world.
Nashville, Tennessee, is the home of country music. Los Angeles and New York have launched seemingly countless rock stars, pop princesses and hip-hop legends. New Orleans has jazz. Chicago is the home of the blues. Detroit is Motown.
When you think of American music, you can’t leave out Las Vegas, Austin or Seattle. But what about Frankenmuth, Michigan?
It’s not a stretch.
Frankenmuth was the starting point for Grammy Award-winning rockers Greta Van Fleet, who are planning a tour stop at Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena on Aug. 10 after having to postpone a performance originally scheduled for Saturday due to illness.
Lead singer Josh Kiszka and guitarist Jake Kiszka woke up sick Wednesday, the band shared on Facebook, forcing them to reschedule two shows in their home state.
“While Josh has mostly recovered, Jake’s diagnosis is more complex,” the band shared on social media Thursday afternoon. “What started as a small cough on Tuesday rapidly progressed overnight, requiring his admission to the hospital yesterday.
“The last 24 hours have been arduous as doctors were unsure of the exact illness. Fortunately, after further evaluation, they are confident in their diagnosis of pneumonia, and an optimal course of treatment has been determined.”
Huntington was set to be the fifth show on the band’s spring tour.
“Due to the uncertainty of his time to recover, we regretfully must postpone Saturday’s show in Huntington, WV until August 10. Tickets for the original show will be valid for the rescheduled performance and refunds will be available at the point of purchase,” the update reads.
Before falling ill and speaking over the phone on break from tour planning in Nashville, guitarist Jake Kiszka said plans to kick off the new tour back home made the most sense.
“We decided it would be appropriate to do more than just a handful of shows in Michigan,” he said.
When the band comes to Huntington, it will be the southernmost U.S. stop on its current tour.
Just prior to the start of the pandemic, Greta Van Fleet was on a huge upward swing. The band’s 2018 debut record, “Anthem of the Peaceful Army,” was well-received. The group earned four 2019 Grammy nominations and took a win for “From the Fires,” its first EP.
Greta Van Fleet was set to conquer the world, but then 2020 happened and nobody conquered anything.
Like most rock bands, Greta Van Fleet left the highway, but even that didn’t go as expected.
Kiszka said, “I think we all expected that, along with everyone else, we’d hibernate and sort of wait for the sun to rise again, in terms of touring.”
The band expected the pandemic would set them back and cool their momentum.
“What’s perplexing to us is that we actually grew during the pandemic,” he said.
The music got played more. They engaged more. They added fans.
“We’re not sure how that happened,” Kiszka said.
In an era of darker rock music, Greta Van Fleet is a lighter alternative. The lyrics aren’t heavy or tortured. The music leans toward driving and upbeat, and calls back to the classic rock era of the 1960s and 1970s and bands like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and Bad Company.
Kiszka said what they did was fairly unusual for where they grew up.
“I think that’s part of why we sound the way we do, is a lack of musical heritage,” he said. “There wasn’t a local scene to influence us unless you count polka music an influence.”
Not having other local bands to model themselves after wasn’t all bad. They gravitated toward what they liked and what worked with audiences.
Some of those audiences were pretty rowdy for a teenage band.
“We played a lot of biker shows,” Kiszka said. “Those were crazy shows. They’d be firing guns off in the air. They were belligerent. It was complete hellraising.”
Greta Van Fleet released its second studio record, “The Battle of Garden’s Gate,” last spring. Kiszka said the record had been in the works before COVID-19, but the pandemic pushed around the release schedule. It also gave them the chance to add two more songs.
With its tour, Greta Van Fleet is joining other bands in heading back out on the road.
“It’s exciting to imagine everybody is going out at the same time,” Kiszka said. “It’s all emerging again, that world.”