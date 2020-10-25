The Rocket Boys will aim high once again — this time into cyberspace — with the first “Virtual Rocket Boys Festival” Oct. 27-29.
The beloved New York Times worldwide No. 1 bestseller “Rocket Boys” tells the story of Coalwood, West Virginia’s Rocket Boys through the eyes of author Homer Hickam. The acclaimed book spawned a major motion picture, “October Sky,” a musical adaption and an annual Rocket Boys Festival for two decades, bringing thousands to southern West Virginia to meet Homer and the other Rocket Boys, NASA astronauts, stars of the film and musical.
The last official in-person Rocket Boys Festival was in 2019, the festival’s 20th anniversary.
“It seemed like a good time to go out on a high note,” said Hickam, who made the pilgrimage back every year to greet fans of his books from all over the world.
Then, the global pandemic hit, and everything changed for everyone.
Rocket Boys Festival and Theater West Virginia Executive Director Scott Hill hit upon the idea to bring the Rocket Boys and their many fans together online, making the festival accessible for the first time for folks from around the world who love the story but might never have been able to make it in person to West Virginia. The first virtual Rocket Boys Festival will be offered at no cost and will remain posted for later viewing as well.
The Virtual Rocket Boys Festival will give attendees, including students from schools nationwide, the chance to virtually attend and interact with Homer and other Rocket Boys, get a sneak peek inside a real coal mine and the town of Coalwood, hear behind-the-scenes details of filming of “October Sky,” enjoy special musical performances and more.
Students and adults can also attend virtual writers’ workshops and enter essay contests with Hickam, who has written 19 bestsellers in addition to “Rocket Boys.”
The Virtual Rocket Boys Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and be accessible on the Rocket Boys Festival Facebook Page, The Rocket Boys Festival YouTube page and at festival sponsor http://theatrewestvirginia.org/.