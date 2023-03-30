The character of Elton John performs in the “Rocketman,” based on the life of the music icon. Mountain Health Network will present “Rocketman Live in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network will present “Rocketman Live in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. This will be the final event of the 86th season of the Marshall Artists Series.
The critically acclaimed, Oscar-award winning, epic musical fantasy charting the life of the legendary Elton John, Paramount Pictures’ “Rocketman,” will be projected onto the huge Keith-Albee movie screen, while the orchestra on stage brings the film’s soundtrack to life.
“Rocketman” depicts the story of Elton John’s life and journey to becoming one of the most decorated and successful icons of popular music. Directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall, the film sees award-winning actor Taron Egerton take on the lead role of Elton, singing his way through Elton’s success with hits like “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “I’m Still Standing” and more.
Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 1 diamond, 40 platinum or multi-platinum, and 23 gold albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, “Candle in the Wind 1997,” which sold over 33 million copies.
In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading non-profit HIV/AIDS organizations and has raised over $450 million in the global fight against HIV/AIDS.
Tickets for “Rocketman Live In Concert” are $98.42, $87.45 and $76.49. For tickets, call the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696-6656, go online at Ticketmaster.com, or visit the box office in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are noon until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Rocketman Live In Concert” is sponsored by Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, Huntington Federal Savings Bank, Neighborgall Construction, Boggs Roofing, Air Systems, Inc., Brian & Brittany Ferguson, Marsha Slater State Farm Insurance, iHeart Radio, WSAZ, and The Herald-Dispatch.
