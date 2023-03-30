The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network will present “Rocketman Live in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. This will be the final event of the 86th season of the Marshall Artists Series.

The critically acclaimed, Oscar-award winning, epic musical fantasy charting the life of the legendary Elton John, Paramount Pictures’ “Rocketman,” will be projected onto the huge Keith-Albee movie screen, while the orchestra on stage brings the film’s soundtrack to life.

