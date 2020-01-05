SOMERSET, Ky. — The deadline to apply for this summer’s 2020 Rogers Scholars program is Jan. 24.
The Center For Rural Development’s flagship youth program is open to rising high school juniors in southern and eastern Kentucky, including Boyd, Carter, Pike and Russell counties.
Students apply during their sophomore year and attend prior to the start of their junior year.
The application is a two-step process: The first step in the application process is completing a checklist.
Once the checklist is complete, students can move on to the second step, which is filling out the application on the youth programs’ website, centeryouthprograms.com.
The program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities to help students realize their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
If selected, students will attend camp in one of two locations — Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky, or Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky.
For more information or questions about the Rogers Scholars program, call Allison Cross at 606-677-6000 or email across@centertech.com.