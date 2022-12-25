The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

With joy, the family of Chuck and Phyllis Romine celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. Married Dec. 26, 1957, at Johnson Memorial Methodist Church in Huntington, Chuck and Phyllis met while undergraduates at Marshall University.

Phyllis would then earn a master’s degree at Marshall and is a retired Cabell County public schoolteacher and homemaker. Chuck is retired both from State Farm Insurance, with whom he was an agent and manager for 42 years, and the West Virginia State Legislature, where he served several terms as delegate between 1968 and 2018.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you