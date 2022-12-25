With joy, the family of Chuck and Phyllis Romine celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. Married Dec. 26, 1957, at Johnson Memorial Methodist Church in Huntington, Chuck and Phyllis met while undergraduates at Marshall University.
Phyllis would then earn a master’s degree at Marshall and is a retired Cabell County public schoolteacher and homemaker. Chuck is retired both from State Farm Insurance, with whom he was an agent and manager for 42 years, and the West Virginia State Legislature, where he served several terms as delegate between 1968 and 2018.
They have four children: Chuck III (Mary Ann), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Dr. (Colonel) Dave, Austin, Texas; Brad (Vickie), Bermuda Run, North Carolina; and Anne Smitha (Steve), Lexington, Kentucky; and they have been blessed with six grandchildren and a great-grandson.
The couple enjoys being active in their church, continuing to give back to the community that has given them and their family so much, and rooting for the Herd during any and all Marshall sporting events. Phyllis loves visiting with family and friends, as well as studying history and genealogy. Chuck remains active in civic organizations and enjoys playing music and golf.
Chuck and Phyllis now live at Woodlands, where they are grateful to be able to visit with new and lifelong friends on a daily basis.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.