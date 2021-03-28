The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — The Rotary Club of Barboursville recently presented donations to support several local charities from funds raised from a car raffle held last fall.

Donations were presented to Barboursville Veterans Home, Village of Barboursville Elementary, ECCHO, Lily’s Place, WV Ray of Hope, Faith in Action, Barboursville Middle School, Cabell Midland High School Clothing Pantry, Village of Barboursville Elementary School and several local food pantries. Club members thanked everyone who supported the car raffle, which made the donations possible.

If your organization would like to request a donation, submit a letter of request to Robin Brandon, president of the Rotary Club of Barboursville, to Ribber26@aol.com.

