HUNTINGTON — On Nov. 4, Rotary Club of Huntington welcomed Students of the Month from Huntington High School, seniors Isaac Sutherland and Tyler Bradley, who were honored by counselor Christine Kingery Gleason and club member Jeff Faucette.
Isaac is Student Body President and plans to work in some type of humanitarian capacity upon graduating from college. He hopes to attend Marshall through the Honors College and the Yeager program, more specifically. Tyler is the Battilion Commander of the AJROTC unit at HHS.
He plans to attend Marshall and become a member of the MU ROTC and earn his degree in Political Science. He then plans to enter the Army as an officer.
“Both young men are strong leaders and well respected amongst their teachers and peers. I’m proud to know them and present them to Rotary as Students of the Month,” Gleason said.
The Student of the Month program at Rotary Club of Huntington recognizes students from the three local high schools within the downtown Huntington region: Huntington High School, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and Grace Christian High School. The program, which has been in existence for over 20 years, recognizes students that each school believes represent the ideals of that particular high school.