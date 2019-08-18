The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE — At a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Barboursville, the following officers and directors were elected for 2019-20:
President: Jeff Madden
President-Elect: Robin Brandon
President-Designate: Sara Ramezani
Past-President: Bret Hensley
Secretary: Will Crabtree
Treasurer: Jack Mease
Directors include Blaine Crabtree, Jon Jones, John Lee and Charlie Woolcock.
Sargent-at-Arms is Charles Heiner.
At the meeting, Past President Bret Hensley presented the Rotarian of the Year Award to Patty Dickey.
Club projects include The Choices Program, presented to eighth-graders at Barboursville Middle School; the Dictionary Project, in which members distribute dictionaries to third-graders in eastern Cabell County; providing support services to the St. Mary's Triathlon, the Marshall Marathon, the Salvation Army bell ringing, Big Brothers Big Sisters Christmas Tree Sale; facilitating the Barboursville Fall Fest parade; contributing to other community projects and supporting water sanitation and vocational education projects in Ghana West Africa, supporting efforts to eradicate polio, as well as other local and international concerns.
The Rotary Club of Barboursville meets at noon Wednesdays at the Delta Hotel Marriott near the Huntington Mall at 3551 US 60 E.