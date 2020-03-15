Grace Christian Students.jpg

 David J. Pittenger

Each month, the Rotary Club of Huntington recognizes outstanding students attending local high schools. At the March 2 meeting, four students from Grace Christian High School received certificates from the club. The students are freshman Landon Mosser, sophomore Grant Webb, junior Jennifer Britton and senior Kelsi Scott. Scott thanked the club for its recognition of her work. She plans to attend Marshall University with the goal of becoming a nurse.

