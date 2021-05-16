BARBOURSVILLE — The Rotary Clubs of Barboursville and Milton will host the Annual Golf Charity Scramble on Saturday, May 22, at Esquire Golf Course on Esquire Drive in Barboursville.
Ohio Valley Bank is serving as Host Sponsor. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The cost is $400 per team and includes two mulligans and one red tee per golfer. On-course snacks and refreshments will be served, and lunch will be provided by Jersey Mike’s Subs.
Tournament sponsorships are available as follows:
- Beverage Station, $1,000
- Tee or green sign (St. Andrew’s), $125
- Tee or two green signs (Old White), $200
- Single tee or green sponsorship plus four-player registration (Pine Hurst), $500
- Exclusive Competition Hole Sponsor (Pebble Beach), $750
- Major Recognition and four-player registration (Augusta), $1,500.
Sign-ups for sponsorships and golf teams may register online at www.barboursvillerotary.org.
All proceeds from the tournament will help fund community services provided by the Barboursville and Milton Rotary Clubs. For more information contact barboursvillerotary@gmail.com.