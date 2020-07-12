HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will host a one-day rummage and hot dog sale on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building located at 2956 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.
The rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The price for two hot dogs, chips and dessert is $5 and will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To-go hot dog orders are available by calling Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823. Proceeds from the sale go towards the charitable activities of the club.