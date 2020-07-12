Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will host a one-day rummage and hot dog sale on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building located at 2956 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.

The rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The price for two hot dogs, chips and dessert is $5 and will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To-go hot dog orders are available by calling Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823. Proceeds from the sale go towards the charitable activities of the club.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.