MOUNT GAY, W.Va. - For the second year in a row, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will host its gaming and pop culture convention, called S-Con.
The event is set for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Logan campus of SWVCTC, located in Mount Gay off the Mud Fork exit on W.Va. 73. Admission is free, but minors must be accompanied by an adult.
During the day's events, visitors can participate in various video game competitions, such as "Fortnite," "Apex Legends" and "Counterstrike." Tabletop games, drone racing and demonstrations and a cosplay competition will also be part of this year's S-Con.
For more information, contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429 or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu, or visit facebook.com/southernscon.