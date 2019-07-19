scon_26294.jpg
Buy Now

MOUNT GAY, W.Va. - For the second year in a row, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will host its gaming and pop culture convention, called S-Con.

The event is set for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Logan campus of SWVCTC, located in Mount Gay off the Mud Fork exit on W.Va. 73. Admission is free, but minors must be accompanied by an adult.

During the day's events, visitors can participate in various video game competitions, such as "Fortnite," "Apex Legends" and "Counterstrike." Tabletop games, drone racing and demonstrations and a cosplay competition will also be part of this year's S-Con.

For more information, contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429 or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu, or visit facebook.com/southernscon.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.