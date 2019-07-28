Sacred Heart Church will host a school reunion for all classes of Sacred Heart Elementary School on Friday, Aug. 16, and an 85th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration of the church Saturday, Aug. 17.
The school was open from 1948 to 1978. There was a groundbreaking ceremony in March 1948 with Rev. Roy A. Lombard as the associate pastor. On Jan. 31, 1949, Sacred Heart Grade School was formally dedicated by the Bishop J.J. Swint.
The Pallottine Missionary Sisters staffed the school, which consisted of grades 1-8 with one teacher for two grades per classroom. The first principal was Sister Theophila assisted by Sister Anita.
Many in our area are familiar with the Pallottine Sisters and their association with St. Mary's Hospital. The sisters also provided education at Sacred Heart until the school closed in 1978.
Eventually, the school's baseball diamond and playground equipment were replaced by additional parking for the church. The indoor basketball hoop and stage were removed when the school building underwent major renovation in 1997.
The old school was dedicated as a new Parish Center by Bishop Bernard Schmitt in June 1997, and is still in use to this day at 2015 Adams Ave., Huntington.
The School Reunion will be in the Parish Center starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The reunion will include food, social drinks and a DJ.
The event is open to those who attended the school, are friends of school mates and/or members of the church including their family and friends.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Sacred Heart will celebrate the 85th anniversary of the church located next to the Parish Center. The Homecoming Celebration will include a time to peruse old photos and mingle with current and former members of the church. There will be special church services and music followed by a dinner with social drinks. After dinner, there will be raffle drawings, outdoor games and bingo. An RSVP is mandatory for this event, as the dinner is catered.
To attend either event, contact the parish office at 304-429-4318 or email shcchwv@gmail.com. RSVPs must be received no later than Thursday, Aug. 1. For those who mention this Herald-Dispatch article, RSVPs are accepted until Monday, Aug. 5.