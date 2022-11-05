HUNTINGTON — Father Bill Garrott, a presenter and speaker, will offer free retreats at Sacred Heart Church in Huntington at 7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, Nov. 6-8.
The theme of the retreats is iMercy: The Divine Hotspot, and it is an invitation for the community to come together to renew themselves and their faith. On Sunday, the theme is The Father Blesses; Monday’s theme is The Son Heals; and Tuesday’s theme is The Spirit Strengthens.
Garrott is a member of the Dominican Order of Washington, D.C., known as the Order of Preachers. He has presented at hundreds of retreats across the United States, featuring his musical abilities on piano and guitar.
“You might call my ministry a ministry of encouragement,” Garrott said. “I’m preaching the basic Gospel message of hope: God loves us, he has a plan, he always provides, and we can truly live a new life in his Son Jesus Christ.”
The retreats are open to the public. The church is located at 2015 Adams Ave., Huntington.
