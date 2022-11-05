The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bill Garrott photo.jpg

{span}Father Bill Garrott{/span}

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Father Bill Garrott, a presenter and speaker, will offer free retreats at Sacred Heart Church in Huntington at 7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, Nov. 6-8.

The theme of the retreats is iMercy: The Divine Hotspot, and it is an invitation for the community to come together to renew themselves and their faith. On Sunday, the theme is The Father Blesses; Monday’s theme is The Son Heals; and Tuesday’s theme is The Spirit Strengthens.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you