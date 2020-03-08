HUNTINGTON — Sacred Heart Parish, on Adams Avenue in Huntington, offered computer training for seniors on social media this week. This was the first in a series of classes instructed by Catholic Charities Volunteers.
The first class, focusing on social media use, provided tips and management for Facebook, Twitter and other social media. Future classes will cover downloading apps, security, shopping, online payments, storage, iCloud and photos.
The training was provided by Catholic Charities volunteer Dick Ash.
Sacred Heart aims to enhance the life of its senior members by providing basic computer skills.
Computers offer seniors the ability to stay in touch with friends and family via email and social media.
Computers can improve senior independent living, by helping seniors pay bills online, and order merchandise, groceries, medicine, and even meals delivered directly to their door.