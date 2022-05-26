ASHLAND — In the Prohibition Era, people looking to enjoy an alcoholic beverage had to turn to a speakeasy, an illegal bar that often hid behind a legitimate-looking storefront. To avoid attention from law enforcement, these illicit taverns required their customers to learn a secret password.
Now a new speakeasy has opened in Ashland, but patrons won’t have to worry about hiding from G-Men. When you enter Sal’s Italian Eatery & Speakeasy you are greeted by a small bakery before a hidden door opens revealing a neon-lit club filled with drinks, Italian cuisine and red hot jazz.
Sal’s Italian Eatery & Speakeasy is named for Sal Maranzano, a larger-than-life gangster from the Prohibition Era who briefly ruled over the New York underworld until a feud with rival mobster Lucky Luciano brought about his demise. The restaurant is owned by William and Christy Bare, owners of Bombshells & Ales in Ashland and Bombshells Burgers & BBQ in Huntington. The new restaurant opened in March.
“This location was most famous in this area for being the Chimney Corner Cafe, and it was later known as Blazers. We have a legitimate bakery up front with house-made baked goods. We’ve been playing with the idea of having a password to enter the speakeasy area, though we aren’t going to require to our customers,“ said service manager Mike Lamb. “Inside the bar area we have pictures and memorabilia from the Prohibition Era. We have a very large selection of bourbon ranging in price from $7 a pour to $75 a pour. We also have a cocktail menu. The majority of our cocktails are based around gin, which was the drink of choice back in the day.”
The dinner menu offers a wide variety of Italian pasta dishes including Chicken Marsala ($26), Fettuccine Alfredo ($18) and Lobster Ravioli ($27). There’s also a selection of Flatbreads including Italian Meat ($12), Margherita ($11) and Gorgonzola Steak ($13). Dinner entrees include a Bone-In Pork Chop ($22), Ribeye Steak ($36) and Chicken Bruschetta ($22).
Sal’s Lunch options include a variety of Panini Sandwiches and Piadinas (flatbread wraps). Those include a Meatball Panini ($10), a Chicken Pesto Panini ($10) and a Chicken Caesar Piadina ($10). You can also build your own pasta bowl starting at $8. There’s also a selection of soups and salads.
“Obviously, spaghetti is our staple. We have a number of different sauces that you can go with, and our meatballs are very popular,” Lamb said. “My favorite is our lasagna, which is wonderful. We also have a pasta trio which has Spaghetti & Meatballs, Fettuccine Alfredo and Lasagna.”
Sal’s Italian Eatery & Speakeasy is located at 1624 Carter Ave., in Ashland. It is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week. Cash, credit card and Apple Pay are all accepted. For carryout orders, private parties or more information, call 606-393-1312. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Sals-Italian-Eatery-and-Speakeasy-112286851384948/.