20200131-law-mccormick-col
Buy Now

Janet McComrick/The Lawrence Herald

Whether you are fighting a cold or just feeling a bit cold, this Salsa Chicken Soup will surely get you moving in the right direction.

 Janet McComrick/The Lawrence Herald

If chicken soup is the embodiment of healing and comfort food, this soup is the equivalent of kicking it up and setting it on fire. The antioxidants alone in the fresh salsa lend a healing hand to the tonic we all crave when we feel a little under the weather. It’s a tangy something-something that awakens the senses and sends you well on your way to better days.

This is delicious and a perfect example of how we think outside of the box. I could eat this every day. It’s refreshing and full of nourishment, minus the heavy cream and calories.

If I were to have a signature soup, this could be added to my list of what I know and what I do best.

I have a whole spiel I can breathlessly deliver about the beauty of chicken soup and the like. I could lure you into my club that promotes delight, imagination, movement and creative expression, but then I’d have to sell you on the idea that food can do that. But if you tasted this, you might easily be convinced and I could save the spiel.

If you buy my notion that food can move us, then no convincing is necessary aside from the sheer taste. It has a kick to prove it really does evoke a movement toward deliciousness.

It’s an easy fix and a great week night soup to help eliminate the chill of the coming winter temperatures.

Salsa Chicken Soup

2 boxes of chicken stock

2 cups pulled chicken

1 can diced tomatoes

1 jalapeño

1/2 red onion

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 bunch cilantro

1 clove garlic

Cheddar cheese

In a stock pot, combine the chicken with the stock. Bring to boil.

In a food processor, combine the tomatoes, garlic, jalapeño and onion.

Pulse until combined. Add vinegar and pinches of cilantro. Pulse until combined. Add this to chicken soup and serve with a garnishment of cheddar cheese.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.