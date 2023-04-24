CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Whether you know him as Bigfoot or Sasquatch or just a fun fantasy, the shaggy mythical beast has been rumored to live in Ohio since the mid-1700s, with nearly 40 reported sightings since the mid-1980s alone. Guernsey County’s Salt Fork State Park and Lake are the places to be for sightings this spring.
Guernsey County hosts a number of events and destinations perfect for cryptozoologists and skeptics alike. Those looking for a little nature with their local lore should check out the monthly Bigfoot Night Hikes led by the park naturalist.
These events allow participants to hike the park trails after dark in search of the legendary Bigfoot. There might even be sightings of some of the other wildlife that calls Guernsey County home. During park hours, the lodge gift shop also carries an array of Bigfoot souvenirs for all ages and enthusiasts.
Since 2005, the Ohio Bigfoot Conference has welcomed fans of the furry legend to gather and talk all things Sasquatch. The Bigfoot conference takes place annually at Salt Fork State Park. It opens May 6.
The event features top-rated speakers from across the Bigfoot community who share their experiences and knowledge in the subject of Sasquatch. There are television personalities and academics along with local and national investigators. The weekend also features many free events, including the largest vendor fair of Bigfoot merchandise.
There are also Bigfoot races for runners and walkers at Salt Fork State Park this summer and winter. The Summer Sasquatch 50K, 20- and 10-mile trail races will take place on June 10 and 11. These races will challenge participants with a 10.4-mile loop course over rolling hills. The winter races are on Dec. 9 and 10: the Bigfoot 50K, 20 and 10-mile trail races.
