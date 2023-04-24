The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bigfoot.png

Since 2005, The Ohio Bigfoot Conference has welcomed fans of the furry legend to gather and talk all things Sasquatch.

 Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Whether you know him as Bigfoot or Sasquatch or just a fun fantasy, the shaggy mythical beast has been rumored to live in Ohio since the mid-1700s, with nearly 40 reported sightings since the mid-1980s alone. Guernsey County’s Salt Fork State Park and Lake are the places to be for sightings this spring.

Guernsey County hosts a number of events and destinations perfect for cryptozoologists and skeptics alike. Those looking for a little nature with their local lore should check out the monthly Bigfoot Night Hikes led by the park naturalist.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you