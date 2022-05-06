To celebrate National Nurses Week, we asked readers to send in tributes to our local nurse heroes who are risking their lives to save others. Each year, the week begins on May 6 and ends May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who was born in 1820.
We send our appreciation to all nurses. Thank you for all you do!
Rachel Jackson
WORKPLACE: King’s Daughters Medical Center
CITY: Ironton
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: My mom has always been my hero. She had to drop out of college when I was born. Because of that, later on she found her calling. She is the most kind and best nurse I’ve ever known, and she has affected many lives.
SUBMITTED BY: Kylie Haynes, Ironton
Becki Davis
WORKPLACE: SMMC OPS
CITY: Huntington
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: She is my mom. She has been a nurse for 36 years. She graduated from St. Mary’s SON in 1984 and got a job at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, then moved back to Huntington and worked part time and raised three kids, one who had chronic illness and was in and out of the hospital. She has been the best mother and nurse, and she doesn’t get enough credit for all that she does. Thank you, Mom. I love you!
SUBMITTED BY: Samantha Davis, Gallipolis, Ohio
Rocky Lawrence
WORKPLACE: Retired
CITY: Barboursville
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: Even though Rocky is a retired nurse, he still is one of the most compassionate, caring individuals I know. He started out as an EMT/ paramedic for eight years before he went to nursing school and became a registered nurse at the age of 35. He was one of the oldest in his class: A male nurse at that time was not the usual profession for a man unless you went on to be an anesthetist. He retired with almost 28 years of service from Cabell Huntington Hospital, working in the burn unit. During that time he received the caring spirit award, employee of the month several times, and commendations and letters from grateful patients in his care. He kept his co-workers happy with chocolate, making morning coffee and bringing them music. He was always bringing little things to the patients, like special movies to keep them entertained. He retired in 2012, but has still remained a caring nurse. He has cared for both his deceased parents, having his dad live with us for over a year after a car accident and later when he had cancer. Most recently he cared for his sick brother in our house. His brother passed away last year. He is always ready to take care of me, no matter what the problem. I am his wife of 49 years. In 2001, when he was still working, he used vacation time to take care of me after my surgery as well as his dad at the same time. I am sure he tired of running up and down the stairs so much. If ever a nurse deserves recognition, it is Rocky Lawrence. I hope some of his former co-workers read this and agree.
SUBMITTED BY: Zandra Lawrence, Barboursville
Audrey Canipe
WORKPLACE: Heritage Center
CITY: No city listed
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: She is a great nurse. She’s my favorite one. She is nice to all the patients. She never complains about nothing. I am a patient at Heritage Center, have been for going on seven years.
SUBMITTED BY: Flora Keeler, Huntington