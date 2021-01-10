HUNTINGTON — The Salvation Army is launching a vocational program for teens next month.
The program, targeted for youths between the ages of 12 and 18, is set to begin Feb. 1 and will teach students a core set of skills in a variety of training areas to increase their chances of obtaining gainful employment as an adult.
Its goals of are to encourage self-discovery so students can explore and learn about different trades such as construction, plumbing, welding and electrical. The Salvation Army will provide training opportunities for students to self-explore different skills in preparation to attend a community college or apprentice programs.
The Salvation Army is partnering with different businesses in the community to ensure the program will give students the tools they will need to succeed in adulthood.
The program will be free to 15 students in the area who apply online at TSAHuntingtonWV.org by Jan. 18.
The vocation school is also seeking donations of tools and construction materials.