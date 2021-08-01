HUNTINGTON — The back-to-school season can put a tremendous burden on families experiencing lost wages and looming evictions, forcing them to choose between putting food on the table or making sure their kids have the tools needed for educational success.
To meet the need, The Salvation Army is working with Walmart to collect school supplies for local children during the annual Stuff the Bus event, Friday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 8 at local Walmart stores.
Walmart shoppers can purchase school supplies, then drop them off at collection bins at the front of each store. Those who prefer to shop online can go to the Registry for Good to donate supplies online. More than 4,500 Walmart stores across the country will participate.
All supplies will be distributed to families in the community where they are given, to help local children enter the school year ready to succeed.
