WAVERLY, Ohio — The award-winning SamJam Bluegrass Festival returns to the Pike County Fairgrounds in Piketon from Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 4, and will showcase some of bluegrass music’s top talent, according to a news release.
The lineup includes multiple Grammy Award and International Bluegrass Music Association award winners.
“This lineup is a powerhouse from start to finish. Every day of the event has superior talent that is recognizable to bluegrass fans, and that is our standard and what we think is the measure of a great festival,” said co-organizer Sam Karr. “We’ve heard the bands tell us how excited they are to play here, and that makes our fans excited to see their performances.”
The event kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with the SamJam Hop, where bluegrass bands play at local venues to give visitors a taste of southern Ohio. Performances are at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at The Grove, The Waverly Eagles and Ritchie’s, respectively.
The remainder of the festival occurs at the Pike County Fairgrounds. Thursday, Sept. 1, features performances by Keith Prater and Lacy Creek (1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.); Bourbon Revival (2 p.m. and 6 p.m.); The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.); Balsam Range (8 p.m.); and closing act The No Joke Jimmys – featuring Jamie Johnson, Brandon Rickman, Ron Stewart, Darren Nicholson, Adam Haynes, Terry Eldredge and Kyle Perkins.
On Friday, Sept. 2, the action gets started with Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley (1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.), Blue Mafia (2 p.m. and 6 p.m.), The Tim Shelton Syndicate (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.), Breaking Grass (8 p.m.) and The Travelin’ McCourys (close).
“All of the bands in this year’s lineup are exceptional, and we are hearing a lot of buzz about The Travelin’ McCourys, who will be making their SamJam debut,” Karr said. “It’s also something of a homecoming for their fiddle player Jason Carter, who is from Greenup County and is recognized on the Country Music Highway.”
Saturday gets started with Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow (1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.), Sideline (2 p.m.), The Goodwin Brothers (3 and 6 p.m.), The Cleverlys (7 p.m.), The Steeldrivers (8:30 p.m.), and another Sideline performance to close out the day.
Sunday begins with a 1 p.m. performance by Turning Ground, which is followed by Hammertowne (2:30 p.m.) and a Sideline All-Star Jam (4 p.m.). An after party will begin at 7 p.m. in the Budweiser King of Beers Garden, which will be selling $1 cans of Anheuser-Busch products all week.
Tickets are $45 on Thursday, $50 on Friday, $50 on Saturday, and $30 on Sunday. Customers can save by purchasing a weeklong pass for $130. All SamJam Hop locations are free.
Tickets are available online or at the gate. To purchase tickets, or for more information on the festival, visit www.samjambluegrass.com.
