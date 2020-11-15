ASHLAND — In the midst of all of the change and upheaval families have been experiencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ashland Town Center wants to help keep one beloved tradition alive.
With health and safety restrictions in place, Santa Claus will deliver holiday magic while visiting with children. Beginning on Friday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 24, families can safely meet and greet Santa at Ashland Town Center in the TJ Maxx Court.
The visits with Santa will focus on health and safety while allowing for a fun and memorable experience for children and families, according to a news release from the Town Center. Children will have the opportunity to engage in a socially distant conversation and safely pose for a picture with Santa during their visit to Ashland Town Center’s North Pole. Advance registration is strongly encouraged in order to promote social distancing and contactless payment for photo packages. Walk-up visits will be permitted as space allows.
In addition to in-person Santa visits, Ashland Town Center will also offer a variety of digital experiences with Santa this year. These virtual options will bring the magic of Santa Claus to life remotely while allowing families to enjoy holiday traditions.
“Visits with Santa are such a nostalgic part of the holiday season for so many children and families in the Tri-State Area,” Vicki Ramey, general manager at Ashland Town Center, said in the release. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring a bit of normalcy and holiday magic to our community, while keeping health and safety as our top priority.”
Santa will be on site to visit with families from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 24. Guests can book their reservation time in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3pu230n.
Ashland Town Center’s safety guidelines include:
- Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet from other people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines.
- Do not gather in groups.
- Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.
- Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.
The code of conduct is posted at the center and available online.
Ashland Town Center’s disinfectant and cleaning practices will also continue many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly trafficked areas and walkways for public use. Social distancing guidelines will be in place around the Santa set, as well as in all lines.
For additional information on Ashland Town Center and visits with Santa, visit https://www.ashlandtowncenter.com.