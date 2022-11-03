HUNTINGTON — Singer and songwriter Sasha Colette seems to be pretty grounded for a working musician.
Instead of yearning for fame, glory and the trappings of widespread success — and the relentless travel and late nights that accompany that lifestyle — Colette is happy to live life with her family in eastern Kentucky.
Colette still enjoys playing music, which she will do Friday, Nov. 4, at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden in Huntington.
And yet she is content to use her nursing degree to work at a nearby hospital and to write her original songs that other musicians grab up as they shoot for the big time. She is one of many artists across the country who choose to make music while holding onto a more normal life, rather than seek out the insanity and tumult that can come with celebrity and stardom.
That approach to life became clearer to Colette during the recent pandemic lockdown. And while a lot of artists sat their instruments down and took a break, Colette continued to grab her guitar and make music around the house.
“Honestly, all of that happened during summertime, and it was beautiful outside and it was good to have an excuse to stay home,” said Colette. “As for taking a break, I’ve never been able to not play music. I do keep my guitar in its case, but every few days I do play it. I’ve never been one to not play frequently. I find that if you can keep the TV off, you will find yourself doing a lot of cool things, and I’m not really one to watch TV. I like to go outside and sit in the swing, play some music or go walking up the holler. I also like to go and look for cool rocks in the creek after a big rain.”
As for seeking out the meat grinder that the music business can be, whether it be that trip back home after failing to make it big in Nashville or New York City or Los Angeles, or the pressure that comes from going viral on a worldwide level, Colette views music as a gift and not a tool for narcissistic notoriety.
“I feel like I could be as famous as I want to be, because I am aware that I am capable of writing some good songs,” said Colette. “But I don’t really feel like humans are made to be famous. That is really hard to deal with, because then people will love you as much as they will hate you, and I don’t think I would enjoy processing that. Music is something that I love dearly, and it has always been a very therapeutic thing for me. If it were to be on such a grand scale, that would leave me with some poor mental health.
“My main goal is to live a very happy and adventurous, normal life,” continues Colette. “Used to, I would go to the grocery store and it was pretty common for people to stop me and say, ‘Do you sing?’ I don’t get that so much anymore because I don’t play out so hard like I used to, because I used to keep the roads hot. Now, I don’t get those questions much anymore. But when I go to the grocery store, if people are going to stop me, I prefer them to say, ‘How’s your daddy doing?’ I just want to be a normal citizen of my community.”
Still, amongst that down-to-earth way of living, music is always in the mix for Colette. She is ready to rock when the time comes to perform with her band, The Magnolias.
As Colette and The Magnolias get ready for Friday’s show at The Loud, she is proud that the gig will feature three all-female-led bands, including the groups Unmanned and Ginger Wixx and the Jewel Tones.
The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is located at 741 6th Ave. The concert begins at 10 p.m. and tickets are $10. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
While the Tri-State has experienced a slate of locally connected musicians who have reached a more national level of success in recent years, Colette said she believes this music scene has always been impressive.
“This area has always cranked out great performers,” said Colette, who now lives in the hometown of Country Music Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall in Olive Hill, Kentucky, part of the Route 23 Country Music Highway region. “Honestly, it depends on what the mainstream music scene is biting on and whether they are going to take the sounds we are putting out. This area is doing what it has always done, which is to produce amazing artists, no matter what the craft is. So, am I surprised? No. Not really.”
Colette also believes that the nature of the land and the realities of daily life in the Tri-State add to the creative mix.
“In a way, I feel like it has to do with the way we operate as a community and the different struggles that we have in this area, whether it be jobs or financial difficulties,” said Colette. “On the other end, having the stimulation of the four seasons really drives home the big changes that you have in your own life every day. Life is always changing, and seasons come and bring their drastic change, and it helps your thought process and how you grieve the loss of this or that or how to celebrate the beginning of something. I think that is really what art is, as in grieving a loss or celebrating the beginning of something. A lot of it has to do with the culture we have around here and how we trade stuff and make stuff. A lot of times, we have to fix our own things because we can’t always afford to buy something new, so you learn to repurpose stuff. But still, I have always thought it has a lot to do with the seasons, because we have such a drastic seasonal presentation around here.”